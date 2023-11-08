COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Wednesday morning The Central Alabama Veterans Health Care System held a ribbon cutting at Robert S. Poydasheff VA Clinic to commemorate receiving a mobile medical unit.

The medical mobile unit will be sent out at least once a week to provide homeless or at-risk veterans with same-day medical or psychiatric support. The unit is one of 25 that will be distributed nationwide over the next six months. Two other VA Clinic’s in Atlanta and Birmingham have also received a mobile health clinic.

According to Jakia Sherrell-Thompson the Healthcare for Homeless Veterans Program Director the goal of the mobile unit is to provide homeless veterans with the highest quality healthcare possible.

“we will be able to go out and meet the veterans where they are at. We’ll be able to provide the medical support they need, the mental health support, the social support they need based on the fact that we will have a social worker, a nurse practitioner, our peer support nurse and staff, all kinds of different type staff members that are going to be utilized in this mobile medical unit to provide support to our homeless veterans,” said Sherrell-Thompson.

The mobile medical unit will provide medical support and primary care for the Columbus and Central Alabama area. If you are a veteran in need or encounter a veteran in need of service dial 706-257-7200 to contact VA services.