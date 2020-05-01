Central High School releases information for seniors on finishing the school year

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – Central High School officials have released information for senior students and parents on finishing up the school year.

The notification details information about returning items to the school and paying any fees that are due.

Information about graduation and cap and gown pictures is also included.

Principal Thomas Vickers, Jr. sent out this letter on Thursday:

Dear Senior Parent/Guardian and Student –

With the recent release of new guidelines from the governor and state superintendent, I want to update you all on a few of the upcoming items in regards to senior activities. I apologize for the length, but I want to give as much detail as possible.

• On Thursday, April 30, at 5:00 PM, the Safer at Home order goes into effect. While this order does remove some restrictions, we are still very limited in our ability to host normal senior activities, but we do want to start some senior processes. Students are still not allowed into the school building.

• Friday, May 1 – Teachers will report to school in small groups to retrieve any items from their classrooms that may belong to the school that need to be turned into the media center. Seniors are encouraged e-mail their teachers tonight if they have items in a classroom, locker room, or any other location that need to be turned into the media center. Examples of these items would be textbooks, calculators, library books, or anything else that may be in the school that needs to be checked back into the media center.

• Saturday, May 2 – An e-mail will be sent to seniors listing items they will need to turn in on Monday, May 4, that are checked out in their name and a reminder that all fees should have been paid in MySchoolBucks by May 1.

• Monday, May 4 – A senior drive thru will be held at the student bus ramp to turn in anything that was sent to you in the e-mail on Saturday. Seniors should turn in their Chromebooks if they are finished with classes, but should not turn it in if they are still working. Seniors will be allowed to pick up their cap and gown if cleared of all items (except Chromebook if still working), and all fees have been paid. In order to reduce traffic lines, students/parents should only come during the designated times below based upon the student’s first letter of their last name:

8:30 AM to 9:30 AM – Last name that beings with letters A – F

9:30 AM to 10:30 AM – Last name that begins with letters G – J

10:30 AM to 11:30 AM – Last name that begins with letters K – M

12:30 PM to 1:30 PM – Last name that begins with letters N – P

1:30 PM to 2:30 PM – Last name that begins with letters Q – S

2:30 PM to 3:30 PM – Last name that begins with T – Z

3:30 PM to 4:30 PM – Anyone who could not make the previous times.

• Monday, May 4 – Cap and gown proofs can also be picked up on the bus ramp during your designated time, so that you can order directly from the company.

• Tuesday, May 5, 11:00 AM until Noon – Chromebook drive thru for anyone needing to exchange a damaged Chromebook for a loaner to continue working (9th – 12th grade).

• Wednesday, May 6, 11:00 AM until 11:30 AM – Weekly meals distribution.

• Thursday, May 7 – An e-mail to seniors and their parents will be sent from MySchoolBucks for any money still owed if there are any outstanding balances.

• Friday, May 8 – Make-up cap and gown distribution. All fees must be paid in full and/or all items returned that were checked out. The exception would be for seniors who need to keep their Chromebook to keep working on classes.

• Monday, May 11 – We will air the virtual senior academic banquet at 8:30 p.m. More details will be put out as to how it can be viewed.

• Monday – Friday, May 11 – 15 – Graduation recordings in the auditorium. I will send a very detailed letter in regards to this process Monday, May 4. Due to continued restrictions and not knowing what the future holds, we still need to conduct a graduation ceremony. In Monday’s letter there will be a link for seniors to sign up for a time to come in cap and gown to the school with four guests to walk across the stage in the auditorium to receive their diploma. The times will be from noon to 8:00 PM with a senior with their four guests going every five minutes to maintain social distancing. Friday’s time will be from 9:00 AM to Noon. We will film this event and edit it down to a normal graduation length.

• Friday, May 15 – End of the 2019-2020 school year.

• Monday, May 18 – Senior Chromebook turn-in for those who have not already done so and diploma issued if all fees are paid and all requirements to graduate are complete.

• Saturday, May 23 at 7:30 PM – Graduation to be aired complete with valedictorian, salutatorian, principal and superintendent comments.

• Prom is still postponed at this time. We will try to have Prom at some point depending on continued guidance from the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH). If that opportunity presents itself, we will publish information well enough in advance to make all the arrangements for that event.

• The yearbook company is temporarily closed due to COVID-19, but when it re-opens our yearbooks will be completed and shipped to us. We will announce a pick-up date, time, and location once we receive the yearbooks.

• The senior T-shirt design is complete. You should receive an e-mail in the next day or so to show you what it looks like and provide a link for you to order one if you desire. If you have already paid for the senior shirt, then we still need the form completed to get the correct size. We will have your senior T-shirt when you do your individual graduation, or at the latest May 18, when you pick up your actual diploma. For those who have not already paid for the senior shirt, you will be invoiced through My Schools Bucks and will need to pay for it before it will get ordered.

• The senior picnic will be held if at all possible at some point once the ADPH gives guidelines that allow us to safely have this event.

There have been inquiries about what senior fees are being applied to since some events may end up being cancelled or modified, so I want to clarify how those fees are being applied. Senior dues pay for a senior yearbook, diploma, diploma cover, and cap and gown. They also are used to purchase chords, medals, pins and plaques for academic honors that will be given to the seniors when they pick up their cap and gowns or the day of their individual graduation. Additionally, we have purchased every senior a yard sign with their picture on it to display congratulating them and the class of 2020. I hope to have those in by Monday, but worst case is I should have it for them at their individual graduation time.

I apologize for the length of this letter. I know there are many questions about graduation, and I will send a letter this Monday with more details about that event along with a link for you to select a date and time. I appreciate your patience and assistance during this time. We will continue to celebrate these seniors in as many ways as possible over the next several weeks.

Sincerely, T. Vickers Principal