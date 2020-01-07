Central’s Jamey DuBose to take head coaching job at South Georgia powerhouse

It didn’t take former Central High School football Coach Jamey DuBose long to find employment.

After informing his Red Devils team on Tuesday morning he would be retiring, DuBose was to be named the new head coach at Lowndes County High School in Georgia tonight.

There was a called meeting of the Lowndes County Board of Education that began at 6 p.m. Tuesday. The meeting was to discuss a personnel matter.

When DuBose’s departure from Central was announced by Phenix City Schools Superintendent Randy Wilkes, it did not say where DuBose was going. It did say he would be pursuing a coaching job out of state.

In six seasons as Central’s coach, DuBose went 66-11 and won the 2018 Alabama High School Athletic Association 7A state title. The Red Devils were the runner-up last season.

DuBose is going from one big school powerhouse to another.

Lowndes County High, located just off I-75 in Valdosta, has won five state titles, the last one coming in 2007.

Last season, Lowndes was the Georgia High School Association 7A runner-up to champion Marietta,

The vacancy at Lowndes came when 17-year Coach Randy McPherson retired after the state championship loss.