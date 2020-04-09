Certified environmental technicians join the workforce to help combat the spread of COVID-19

Several folks here in Columbus became certified environmental technicians today. Their first assignment is helping to combat the spread of COVID-19.

12 technicians received their Germisheild certification for completing Hazardous waste operations emergency response training today. The certification allows them to perform decontamination services.

Their instructor, Milton Bonner says the program starts off with on-the-job training and 40 hours of classroom instruction.

They’ve been asked by the Muscogee County School system for help disinfecting schools while students are learning from home. Joshua Spaulding says it makes him feel great to be able to give back to his community.

“Well for me it really means a lot because I graduated in 2018. You know it’s seniors out here that aren’t having their senior year you know what I’m saying and I had an experience so I just want to be able to put everybody back in the schools and get everybody back, get the world back how it’s supposed to be,” Spaulding said.

The technicians say their first project is the Muscogee County School system to make sure students return to a germ free campus in the Fall. They also plan to reach out to other facilities to offer their services as well.