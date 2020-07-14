Chairmans Foods to invest $13 million in Columbus, creating jobs and state-of-the-art facility

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Chairmans Foods, LLC announced it will invest $13 million in Columbus to create a new state-of-the-art production facility and bring 25 jobs to the city.

Chairmans will build their facility at a 75,000 square-foot location at 1333 Cusseta Road, replacing a 30,000 square-foot facility they have on Andrews Road. The facility should be completed and operation by Aug. 1.

The company says the move supports their commitment to Columbus, with plans to employ 110 people at the new location by the end of 2021.

“We are thrilled with the relocation of our Columbus production facility. While we never anticipated
making the move during a pandemic, our amazing people and their resiliency have made it happen.
It’s a top-notch facility that will help us better serve our customers and provide redundancy to our
multi-plant production structure,” said Lance Chambers, CEO of Chairmans Foods, LLC.

The new facility is expected to increase Chairmans’ capacity, streamline production, and reinformce their commitment to operational sustainability by reducing waste and energy use.

A statement from Chairmans says steady sales growth and a desire to increase capacity, along with support of Columbus leaders, drove the decision to relocate.

“A priority of our economic development department is to help grow our existing companies,” said
Brian Sillitto, executive vice president of the Greater Columbus Georgia Chamber of Commerce. “By
taking time to understand their business, all of our partners provided valuable assistance in support of Chairmans’ commitment to Columbus.”

