Chambers County changing patrol protocols amid coronavirus concerns

CHAMBER COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – Chambers County law enforcement officials will be implementing new patrol protocols amid coronavirus concerns. This includes the Chambers County Sheriffs Department, Lanett Police Department, LaFayette Police Department, and Valley Police Department.

Officials say effectively immediately non-emergency call will be handled via telephone.

The new protocol will not change response to in-progress crimes, violent offenses, or situations where there is a risk to the general public, according to officials.

Additionally, fingerprinting services, citation corrections, and other non-essential services will be suspended temporarily.

Accident Reports and Offense Reports may be emailed to you by the agency if requested. Accident reports can also be accessed through crashdocs.org.

Anyone in need of emergency assistance is encouraged to call 911.

For non-emergencies contact the Chambers County EMA/911 Center at 334-576-0914, 334-756-5200, or 334-864-1083.