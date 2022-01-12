Chambers County School District to transition to virtual learning Jan. 13-14

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Chambers County School District will transition to virtual learning on Thursday and Friday of this week.

Chambers County School District Superintendent Casey Chambley made the announcement in letter to parents on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022.

Chambley said the transition to virtual learning on Jan. 13, 2022 and Jan. 14, 2022 is due to “a recent surge of the Omicron variant” of COVID-19.

According to Chambley, with the surge, the district has experienced “multiple illnesses and quarantines for both students and staff across the district.”

It is the hope that with two days of virtual learning, a two day weekend, and a holiday closure on Monday, Jan. 17, the district will see a reduction in the spread of the virus.