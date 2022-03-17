CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Chambers County Board of Education has announced it will be moving forward with a district-wide restructuring within the school system.

The restructuring will including merging existing schools, renovating and repurposing an existing campus, and the construction of a new high school.

Officials said this restructuring plan was one of several options presented to the board for consideration. After all is complete, the restructuring is expected to result in an operational cost savings of approximately $2 million dollars a year.

“I’m excited that we have a chance to move our school system forward,” said Casey Chambley, Chambers County School Superintendent. “Our number one goal is to ensure that every single child in Chambers County receives the best education possible.”

Plans for the restructuring were detailed in a news release sent out by the district after the school board voted to approve it on March 16, 2022.

According to the release, effective in 22/23 School Year, J.P. Powell and Five Points will merge to become the Eastside Campus.

Future plans include the formation of the Lafayette PK-8 District-wide STEAM Academy, with the merging of the existing J.P. Powell Middle, Eastside and Five Points Elementary School. The home for the academy will be the existing Lafayette High School.

Additionally, Huguley and Fairfax PK-5 would be formed with the merging of Shawmut with Lafayette Lanier.

The proposed construction of these sites will begin after construction on a proposed new high school is completed.

The high school consolidation and restructuring plan will consist of renovating and repurposing the existing Lafayette High School, into the Pre-K–8 (STEAM). Lafayette High School will close in the 22/23 School Year. Construction will start in the Summer of 2022.

Lafayette High School students will merge with Valley High School. The merged high schools will operate under a new name, color scheme, and mascot. All high school students will remain at that campus until the new high school is constructed.

Groundbreaking on a new campus for the high school will take place in the 24/25 School Year. Construction on the new high school is expected to take between 24-30 months.