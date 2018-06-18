Chambers Co. deputies credit citizen tips for increase in wanted person arrests
CHAMBERS CO., Ala. (WRBL) - The Chambers County Sheriff's Office reports dozens of arrests in the last two weeks thanks to increased patrols responding to calls from concerned citizens.
Chambers Co. Sheriff Sid Lockhart says over the past 17 days, deputies arrested 60 people executing more than 70 warrants for multiple offenses.
A press release says on Friday around 6:00 p.m., Sheriff Lockhart and his office initiated "Operation Friday Night Lights" -- a detailed patrol initiative to target areas of high crime and citizen reports across the county.
"We wanted our citizens to be able to go out and have a good time on a Friday night feeling safe," says Maj. Terry "TJ" Wood.
Maj. Wood says the operation consisted of 11 deputies separated in twos and threes into specific areas before converging on law enforcement check points set up in high traffic areas. He says the target areas were chosen based on complaints over the last few months for offenses such as shooting into buildings and residences, suspicious drug activity, and excessive speeding.
The Friday Night Lights initiative ended with five additional arrests, deputies seizing three weapons, one vehicle, police body armor, and narcotics. Maj. Wood adds one man was even caught on an escape warrant from Tennessee.
"A lot of that is the citizens calling us and saying, hey that person you're looking for, here's where they stay, here's where they lay their head, this is where they hang out. It's all parts of the puzzle that we don't have and how we are able to take that information and locate these individuals," he says.
The press release also adds multiple traffic stops were conducted and resulted in 101 combined written warnings and traffic citations being issued.
Sheriff Lockhart said this type of operation will continue to take place in an attempt to eradicate crime from Chambers County.
If you believe you have a tip that can help solve a Chambers County crime, call 911 or 334-864-4333. You can request to remain anonymous if you wish.
