CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Chambers County School District has announced that W.F. Burns Middle School will be transitioning to virtual learning on Oct. 13 and Oct. 14, due to a cold and flu outbreak the school has experienced over the past two days.

Official said nearly 34% of the students at W.F. Burns Middle School have been out with an illness in the past two days. On Oct. 12, 2022, officials said 172 students out of 521 students at the school were absent due to illness.

Officials said the district’s lead nurse, school administrators, and school nurses are closely monitoring the outbreak.

“It is our desire to focus on the health and safety of our students and staff, and it is our hope that this brief transition to a virtual learning model at W.F. Burns will give us the opportunity to see the virus subside at the middle school with the extended break from campus,” said Casey Chambley, CCSD Superintendent.

The CCSD will be utilizing the following steps to help reduce the recent surge of illnesses at the school.