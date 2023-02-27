CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — The Chambers County School District (CCSD) announced that schools across the district would be delayed by two hours on Thursday, March 2.
According to CCSD, all schools within the district will be delayed by two hours to allow everyone in the school district the opportunity to show support for the Valley High School Varsity Boys Basketball Team during their Final Four State Championship Semi-Final appearance.
The Class 5A Valley Rams will compete against the Scottsboro Wildcats at the Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama, on Wednesday starting at 7:30 p.m. CST / 8:30 pm.m EST.
The school district also wants to remind those interested in attending the competition the following policies regarding purchasing tickets:
- All single tickets are $12 with a $1 venue, plus any other additional service fees.
- All single-day tickets are for general admission seating. There are no reserved sitting areas inside the Legacy Arena for the event.
- All single-day tickets are suitable for all games played on the day the ticket is purchased and used.
- There are no “pass out” privileges. Once you leave the event, previously purchased tickets cannot be used for re-entry.