CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — The Chambers County School District (CCSD) announced that schools across the district would be delayed by two hours on Thursday, March 2.

According to CCSD, all schools within the district will be delayed by two hours to allow everyone in the school district the opportunity to show support for the Valley High School Varsity Boys Basketball Team during their Final Four State Championship Semi-Final appearance.

The Class 5A Valley Rams will compete against the Scottsboro Wildcats at the Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama, on Wednesday starting at 7:30 p.m. CST / 8:30 pm.m EST.

The school district also wants to remind those interested in attending the competition the following policies regarding purchasing tickets: