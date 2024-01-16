CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Chambers County School District (CCSD) said on Tuesday that the “start of school” will be delayed by two hours on Jan. 17, stating, “the delay will make a safer for bus travel and students to get to school.”

The school district says that all schools will start two hours later “due to hard freeze warnings and extreme temperatures as low as 13 degrees projected.”

For continuous updates from the school regarding start times during weather advisories, visit the school district website.