CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Chambers County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) recently welcomed K9 Mentor.

CCSO says that K9 Mentor replaces K9 Otos, who retired after serving CCSO for years.

According to CSSO, K9 Mentor as a 3-year-old Belgian Malinois and CCS,O says he was bought from Vohne Liche Kennels after being brought over from the Netherlands.

K9 Mentor and his handler, Sergeant Keegan Daniel, recently returned from 200 hour-long training process at the Dothan Police Department to become certified as a K9 team through the United Police Work Dog Association.