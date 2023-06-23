CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Chambers County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) received $5,000 for the sheriff’s office R.A.D. programs used in both Chambers and Lee Counties.

The Lee County DA’s Office says the $5,000 check was presented to Sheriff Jones and Nelson with CCSO by the Director of Shinhwa Auto USA, Bongho Lee. The donation, the Lee County DA’s Office says, will “make a huge impact” for the R.A.D. program and aid with the continuous growth and improvement of the program, ultimately helping women in the local area “feel safe and empowered.”

The R.A.D. System, also known as Rape Aggression Defense System, is designed to offer realistic tactics and techniques that women can utilize. The R.A.D. program is a woman-only course focusing on awareness, prevention, risk reduction, risk avoidance, and hands-on defense training.

The program is open to any female 13 years or older. For more information about the R.A.D. program or upcoming R.A.D. courses, visit the Lee County Sheriff’s Office R.A.D.