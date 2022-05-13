CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – With election season upon us, Sheriff’s candidates addressed Chambers County citizens this evening in a public forum.

After nearly three decades, Chambers County Sheriff, Sid Lockhart, is hanging up his badge.

Candidates leaned on their experience and agreed the most important tool for any deputy is their brain.

A common concern between each candidate was the number of deputies on the force. Departments across the country are struggling to meet quota.

Retired State Trooper Jeff Nelson encourages voters to do their homework and look at the department audit.

Chief Deputy Richard Carter invites voters to come sit down with him.

Carter says the department has nothing to hide and is proud of the work they have done.

When asked by News 3 why they are the most qualified candidate for Sheriff, here’s what both Republican candidates had to say.

“It’s just been rolling down the same road for 30 years. He knows what it takes to take care of his county. Well. I’m not looking to reinvent the wheel, but I want to realign it. I think there’s some things we can focus on, such as the training of the deputies and getting these deputies back out in the community and patrolling the community more. And just go back to the basics. Law enforcement,” said Nelson.

“I’m the most qualified I’ve got. I’ve been 32 years in law enforcement. I’ve been the chief deputy now for 13 years. 28 years out of my 32 years have been spent in a supervisory or executive leadership position. I know that agency from head to toe,” said Carter.

The only democratic nominee in the race is Jeff Blackstone.

The primary election is on May 24, 2022.