CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — A student was injured at Huguley Elementary School on Thursday, according to the Lanett Police Department (LPD).

Investigation revealed the student was injured while around two other students. According to the investigation, the school staff wasn’t involved.

The identities of the students will not be released due to them being juveniles.

The injured student was given medical attention.

This matter was investigated by LPD, Chambers County Sheriff’s Office, school administration and the Chambers County Department of Human Resources. LPD says it’s continuing to investigate.