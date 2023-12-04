CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — A LaFayette man died on Sunday after his SUV overturned multiple times, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA).

The single-vehicle crash happened at about 5 p.m. on Chambers County 83 — around 10 miles south of LaFayette.

ALEA says Oscar Y. Lopez, 19, was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer that left the roadway and overturned numerous times. Lopez was pronounced dead on the scene.

Nothing further is available at this time. ALEA is continuing to investigate.