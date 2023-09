CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — A man on a lawnmower died after being hit by a pick-up truck in Chambers County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA).

ALEA says on Tuesday around 5:45 p.m., 69-year-old Richard Fetner was pronounced dead on-scene after his Kubota lawnmower was rear-ended by a 2005 Chevrolet Colorado.

The crash happened around eight miles south of Wadley on Alabama 77 near mile marker 11.

The investigation is ongoing.