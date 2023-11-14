LANETT, Ala. (WRBL) — A man died after he was found shot in a yard late Monday afternoon, according to the Lanett Police Department.

The Chambers County dispatch center received a call at about 4:37 p.m. The caller told dispatch how he came home to find an unresponsive man in his front yard.

Officers and EMS arrived to the 2300 block of 20th Ave. S.W. to find Delarick St. George, of Lanett, had been shot multiple times. He was unable to be revived, according to police.

St. George’s body was taken to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science where it will undergo an autopsy.

This shooting is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Lanett Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at (334) 644-5295.