LANETT, Ala. (WRBL) — Two men have been arrested by the Lanett Police Department in connection to an early-November homicide.

Karl Scott was found dead in a bedroom on North 12th Ave. during the early morning hours of Sunday, Nov. 6. Police say he’d been shot multiple times.

On Nov. 13, Dantavious Davidson, 29, of Valley, was arrested in relation to Scott’s death.

About a month later on Dec. 14, Jarod Moreland, 35, of Lanett, was also taken into custody. Police say he was arrested on drug charge as well as in connection to Scott’s homicide.

Davidson and Moreland are being held without bond at the Chambers County Jail at this time.