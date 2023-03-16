LANETT, Ala. (WRBL) — The Lanett Police Department arrested two people following a vehicular breaking-and-entering.

On March 14, officers responded to Kroger on 1401 South Gilmer Avenue.

Witnesses helped officers develop two suspects believed to have stolen property out of a vehicle.

Shortly after, officers returned to Kroger as at least one of the suspects was thought to be back in the store.

Upon talking to the suspect, officers determined the second subject could be at a residence on South 15th St.

At the home, police say they saw evidence of the theft in plain view.

Detectives were called to coordinate a search warrant for the property.

Upon execution of the warrant, Lanett Detectives and Patrol Officers say they found stolen items and drug paraphernalia. This led to the arrest of Lewis Curtin Martin and Stephanie Moon.

Police state the arrest of Martin closed the original theft incident and an additional burglary from earlier in the day.