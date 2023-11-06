LANETT, Ala. (WRBL) — A man was found dead in a Chambers County home after being shot multiple times, according to the Lanett Police Department.

Officers responded early Sunday morning at 1:46 a.m. to the 800 block of North 12th Avenue.

Karl O. Scott Jr. was found in a bedroom of the residence. Police say Scott had been shot numerous times.

Scott was taken to a regional medical center where he died.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lanett Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at (334) 644-5295.