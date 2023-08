LANETT, Ala. (WRBL) — A man was shot in the leg on Monday evening, according to the Lanett Police Department.

At about 6:20 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 2600 block of southwest 14th St.

Upon arrival, officers found a man shot in the upper leg. He was taken by Lanett EMS to a local hospital.

This case is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Lanett Criminal Investigation Division at (334) 644-5295.