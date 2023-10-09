LANETT, Ala. (WRBL) — A man died after a physical altercation broke out in Chambers County on Saturday, according to the Lanett Police Department (LPD).

Police responded to the 800 block of 20th St. S.W. in Lanett. Officers found an unresponsive man.

According to initial investigation, there was a physical altercation between two men.

One of the men was taken from the scene by Lanett EMS before being flown to a regional trauma center. Police say he later succumbed to his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. LPD says it will release more information when it’s appropriate.