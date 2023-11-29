LANETT, Ala. (WRBL) — A private school in Chambers County went into lockdown on Wednesday afternoon after authorities say a threat was called into the campus, according to the Lanett Police Department.

Lanett police officers were notified of the phone threat at about 3:15 p.m. Police say the campus was locked down and officers secured the building.

According to the department, officers ensured no threat existed before the lock down was lifted and students were released. The students on campus at that time were mainly in afterschool programs.

The incident is under investigation by the Lanett Police Department.