CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — Two people were shot after West Point Day on Sunday, according to the Lanett Police Department.

Police say over 100 people went to what may have been a house party on 22nd Ave in the West Shawmut community.

At about 1 a.m. on Sept. 4, an officer heard an “extremely large amount of gunfire” erupt from the area.

Upon arrival, police found hundreds of people and vehicles fleeing the area.

Two people were taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

This case is under investigation.