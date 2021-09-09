Charges filed in weekend stabbing in LaGrange

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – Charges have been filed following a stabbing in LaGrange earlier this month.

According to the LaGrange Police Department, Desmond Gaskin has been charged with Aggravated Assault and Cruelty to Child 3rd degree, following an incident that happened on Sept. 4, 2021.

The investigation into the incident began when police were called out to Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center following reports of a stabbing.

In the incident, police say the victim, who is the mother of Gaskin’s two children, told them Gaskin was sitting on the couch with her when he “snapped” and stabbed her several times.

Following the stabbing, police say Gaskin fled the crime scene, but was later arrested by the Georgia State Patrol.