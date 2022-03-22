COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Get your golden ticket ready because Willy Wonka will be making a stop in the Fountain City in April.

On Tuesday, the Rivercenter for the Performing Arts announced there will be a single performance of Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

The Broadway hit will features songs from the original film, including “Pure Imagination,” “The Candy Man,” and “I’ve Got a Golden Ticket,” alongside a toe-tapping and ear-tickling new score from the songwriters from Hairspray.

The performance is scheduled for Wednesday, April 20 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are currently on sale through the RiverCenter box office by calling 706-256-3612 or in person during the hours of Monday-Friday, 10AM-5:30 PM. Tickets can also be purchased online.

