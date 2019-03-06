Charlotte Ann Miller, 59: Lee County/Alabama/Beauregard tornado victim

A published author, Charlotte Ann Miller, lived in Beauregard.

Miller was the author of three bestselling novels published by NewSouth Books in the early 2000s, her publisher confirmed in an email.

The trilogy was set in the Depression-era South. It was about a poor-but-proud family trying to make a living in the mill towns of the Deep South.

The three books — in order of publication — were titled “Behold, This Dreamer;” “Through a Glass, Darkly”; and “There Is a River.” New South Books is a regional publishing house that specializes in Southern history and culture.

According to the publisher, these are works of fiction with a romantic storyline but which also convey with startling accuracy and texture the realities of struggling poor white families who were mill workers and sharecroppers during a transitional period in Southern history.

“Miller was a product of the world she wrote about,” said NewSouth Books Publisher Suzanne La Rosa. “She was an accountant by day, who remained committed to her craft until the end. Her books are a remarkable accomplishment for someone who had little formal introduction to the literary world.”

After publication of “There Is a River,” Miller mainly wrote short stories, La Rosa said.

She is survived by her son, Justin Miller, and his wife, Mary Miller.

Miller’s graveside service will be held Saturday, March 9, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Potash Cemetery in Randolph County followed by a celebration of life service at First Baptist Church of Opelika at 2 p.m.

