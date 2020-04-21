Chattahoochee Council, Boy Scouts of America joins effort to support front-line healthcare workers, first responders

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Chattahoochee Council, Boy Scouts of America has joined the effort to support front-line healthcare professionals and first responders during the coronavirus pandemic.

Volunteers and Scouts have found new ways to show these front-line workers that they are appreciated through a Thankful Thursday campaign during Scout Spirit Week.

(Courtesy: Chattahoochee Council, Boy Scouts of America)

A local Boy Scouts of America spokesperson said that on April 16, Scouts and Volunteers in 15 counties wrote thank you letters, drew pictures, and posted large colored ribbons on their homes to show their appreciation for medical workers during this pandemic.

Additionally, the organization selected St. Francis Hospital to benefit from their first Thankful Thursday campaign by donating $500 of Boy Scout Popcorn and discount cards on April 17.

“Our Scouts recognize that front-line healthcare workers leave their safe homes and loved ones to care for complete strangers. The teams at St. Francis are inspiring and we are forever grateful. It is an honor and privilege to give them a small token of appreciation for their daily sacrifices,” the BSA said in a statement.