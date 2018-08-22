Chattahoochee County High School prepares students for success

Cusseta,Ga- It's almost the end of the day at Chattahoochee County High, but for its mass communications students, its only the beginning of their future. It's one of several programs in the school's college and career academy designed as a pipeline into the workforce and higher education.

"This year we will have many students that will graduate and go straight into their sophomore year of college," said Tim Buchanan, CEO, Chattahoochee Valley Academy. "Next year and the years coming we should have students graduating as juniors in college."

Buchanan says it's all made possible by a 3 million dollar grant awarded to Chattahoochee County High, which allows students to earn college credit, ultimately savings thousands on tuition.

"We're helping to save families through these programs tens of thousands of dollars," said Buchanan.

And for those students who prefer the vocational path over college...

"We're building a new wing off the back of the school that will actually have what we're calling the heavy metal labs. Like welding, HVAC and automotive repair," added Buchanan.

In an area that Buchanan describes as economically depressed, these programs can be life changing, according to student Sarah Sims.

"Just because it's a small school doesn't mean the education is poor. We have very talented, bright students here," said Sims. "People can go far here, it doesn't matter where you are-that's up to you if you wanna go somewhere."

"I want to attend a college for film and after film go into acting," said Stacey Jordan.

The training ground for the next generation of journalists, actors and even medical professionals.

"This is the healthcare labs, we'll start C&A in the fall," said Buchanan. "We'll start C&A in the fall. These are our bays where we'll have the beds and the students in the C&A program will actually be taking their classes here."

It's major growth academically and socially in an area that for years didn't have a high school of its own.

"I used to be really shy and nervous," said student Senal McCain. "And I feel like ChatCo has brought that out of me. I feel like I'm more excited and more ready to take on what the world has for me."