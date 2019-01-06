Chattahoochee River begins to fall just below flood stage

Late Saturday night, the Chattahoochee River moved just below flood stage in downtown Columbus, according to data provided by the National Weather Service.

At 8:30 a.m. Sunday the Chattahoochee at the gauge located near the 14th Street bridge, showed the river at 26.32 feet, or just under the 27-foot flood stage.

The forecast calls for the river levels in downtown Columbus, which are controlled by dams upriver, to remain at or near flood stage. The river flow should begin to lessen by midday Monday, according to the forecast.

“This is not good for recreation, and still a hazard,” “Later today we will begin to see the the river fall below action stage or 25 feet.” This means the river levels will drop near or below the actual walk area this week and there will be plenty of mud and debris along the walk,” said News 3 Chief Meteorologist Bob Jeswald.

The National Weather Service forecast on Friday had called for the river to remain above flood stage until Jan. 9.

The river crested at about 30 feet or about 3 feet above flood stage late Friday afternoon but remained above flood stage most of Saturday.

Columbus photographer John Pyle took aerial shots of the river about 4 p.m. Saturday when it was still above flood stage.

His photos show the performance area of the Phenix City amphitheater submerged as well as the Chattahoochee Riverwalk on the Columbus side.