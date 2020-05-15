Chattahoochee River Conservancy installs a trash trap to help clean out waterways

A local nonprofit spent the day installing a trash trap at Bull Creek to help clean out the waterways throughout the Chattahoochee Valley.

With the help of several grants, the Chattahoochee River Conservancy was able to pay for the $6,000 trash trap. The 210-foot trap will be able to stop the flow of any clutter that crosses its path. Sanna Moravek with the Conversancy says pollution in the different waterways has been a consistent issue for a while.

She says by placing the trap at Bull Creek it will be able to catch the majority of the trash flowing throughout that area.

“There’s all these little streams that feed in to Bull Creek and then it’s like an artery and a vein. It flows into one and then the other and then it will flow into Bull and then it goes into the Chattahoochee, so by stopping the trash here, right here on Bull Creek. We’re stopping that entering the main flow of the river which then helps everything down stream all the way to the ocean,” Moravek said.

Moravek says they plan to document how much trash they collect every time they visit the creek for cleanups. She also says this is the first trap they’ve installed, but they plan to install more in the future.