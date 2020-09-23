Chattahoochee Riverwalk to be shut down temporarily in coming weeks

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A portion of the popular Riverwalk will be shutting down to all pedestrians in the coming weeks, for roughly six months.

Big poles come with big problems and after 53 years of use, Georgia Power says the tall, wooden electric poles that tower over the north end of the Riverwalk are in need of urgent replacement. That renovation will begin in just a few weeks and is expected to start Oct. 5.

“Safety is paramount in anything that Georgia Power does, and we routinely inspect our equipment and we’ve determined that some equipment, these wooden poles you see back behind me need replacing,” said Robert Watkins, External Affairs Manager for Georgia Power.

Since the renovation will greatly impact the use of the Riverwalk, Georgia Power has created a new entry point for white water rafters and kayakers to use during the time of this project.

Rebecca Zajac, Executive Director of the Dragonfly Trails Network hopes that runners, walkers, and frequent visitors of the trail will use this time to explore more trails in the city while this portion of the Riverwalk is shut down.

Georgia Power and the Dragonfly Trails Network chose to close the Riverwalk in the fall, when the popularity of Riverwalk decreases in the cooler months and the trail is less busy.

“When it gets a little bit cooler, we don’t see quite the amount of tourist and quite the amount of trail users on the trail so I think this is a good time, end of the year, people are going to be tied up with holidays and maybe they’re not walking or running as much. So now is a great time to get in here and get it done, because it’s a necessity and then be on our way and open it back up,” said Zajac.