PHENIX CITY, Ala. – Students will have the opportunity to work toward a bachelor’s degree from Troy University’s Phenix City Campus or online while earning an associate degree from Chattahoochee Valley Community College (CVCC) thanks to a new partnership.

CVCC and TROY have teamed up to develop a concurrent enrollment agreement that will allow students to complete up to 18 credit hours at TROY while enrolled at CVCC. Eligible students must have an intent to pursue a four-year degree in elementary education or collaborative education.

“We are extremely excited about this opportunity for our students to transfer seamlessly to Troy University,” said CVCC President Jackie Screws. “In addition, with a focus on students interested in the field of education, we are proud to be a part of building a strong educator pool for our communities, at a time when there is a shortage of people entering the field.”

Officials say offering a quality education at an affordable cost is important. The tuition cost at CVCC is $125 per credit hour excluding fees, so this partnership affords students the opportunity to continue to keep costs low while attending both institutions.

“This partnership is a good thing for several reasons. It allows students to complete college credit at the four-year institution early, while saving a great deal of money,” said TROY Phenix City Vice Chancellor Dr. Dionne Rosser-Mims. “Students will be charged $145 per credit hour when taking these TROY classes, whereas our traditional cost for these courses would be $388 per credit hour. There are few things better than saving time and money.”

The official signing ceremony of the agreement between CVCC and TROY will take place at 4 p.m. EST on Thursday, June 9 at the Troy University Phenix City Campus located at 1510 Whitewater Ave. Phenix City, AL in room 413.