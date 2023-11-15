COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — On Wednesday, Chattahoochee Valley Community College (CVCC) held a ribbon cutting to celebrate the grand opening of their new workforce training center.

The building is one of four that was purchased from Troy University three years ago. President of CVCC Jackie Screw told WRBL that the college was outgrowing their previous campus, and the new additions will give the college an opportunity to grow and add new programs. The programs were previously held in a maintenance shop that is currently being used for welding technology.

The center will be used for a majority of CVCC’s career and technical educational programs, adult education programs, and community development. Screw shared with WRBL that currently HVAC, industrial maintenance, automotive manufacturing are vocational programs that are currently available, with plans to add additional courses in the future.

“I am really looking forward to being able to support the business and industry partners in this area and also pulling in community representatives to share in the vision and share in the training opportunities that this campus has to offer,” said Screw.

CVCC will be adding fiber optics and electrical technology courses next August. If you are interested in any of the programs offered by Chattahoochee Valley Community College more information about how to enroll can be found on the CVCC website.