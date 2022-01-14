Chattahoochee Valley Community College holding vaccination clinic on Jan. 25

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – Chattahoochee Valley Community College will be holding a COVID-19 vaccination clinic later this month.

CVCC’s clinic will be on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022 at Key Hall. It is set to begin at 11:30 a.m. and end 1:30 p.m. EST. Everyone is asked to arrive prior to 1:15 p.m.

Both Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines will be offered. COVID-19 booster shots will also be offered. The cost is free.

You will be required to have your driver’s license or other form of ID. If you are getting a booster shot, you will need your vaccination card.

CVCC is located at 2602 College Drive in Phenix City.

You can sign up by clicking here.

Follow us on Social Media

WRBL News 3 Facebook

WRBL News 3 Twitter

WRBL News 3 Instagram

WRBL YouTube