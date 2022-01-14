Chattahoochee Valley Community College holding vaccination clinic on Jan. 25

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – Chattahoochee Valley Community College will be holding a COVID-19 vaccination clinic later this month.
CVCC’s clinic will be on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022 at Key Hall. It is set to begin at 11:30 a.m. and end 1:30 p.m. EST. Everyone is asked to arrive prior to 1:15 p.m.
Both Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines will be offered. COVID-19 booster shots will also be offered. The cost is free.
You will be required to have your driver’s license or other form of ID. If you are getting a booster shot, you will need your vaccination card.
CVCC is located at 2602 College Drive in Phenix City.
You can sign up by clicking here.
Follow us on Social Media