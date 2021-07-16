Chattahoochee Valley Community College holds vaccine clinic

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – Chattahoochee Valley Community College partnered with the Alabama Department of Public Health to host a pop-up vaccination clinic.

This comes as the state’s vaccination effort continues to be among the lowest in the nation.

Officials from the state’s Department of Health say the statewide COVID-19 infection rate has risen to its highest level since February.

Myya Robinson, the public information officer for the college says it’s important to lead by example and offer vaccines.

“I think it’s important that we lead by example. You know, we understand that our college is a resource to this community; and that we are an important part of the fabric of this community, and so we feel it’s important to be that example. To offer this resource to get a vaccination if you want to.”

According to the Department of Public Health, the number of COVID-19 cases reported in Alabama has risen nearly 40-percent in just two weeks.