PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – In June, Chattahoochee Valley Community College will be offering a STEAM, or Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math, summer camp. The theme for the camp is Cruising to Career Exploration.

CVCC is accepting applications for the camp from students in grades 5-8.

Officials said they are excited to offer these opportunities, and say benefits of focused summer camps are endless.

“The activities are STEAM related and tied to careers. Students get hands-on experiences while exploring careers like nursing, fire science, and criminal justice,” said Demeka Daniels, CVCC Dual Enrollment Coordinator and Camp Organizer.

Two camp sessions will be offered in June. The first runs June 6 – 10 and the second runs June 13 – 17, with classes from 8:30 a.m. EST to 12:30 p.m. EST each day.

The cost is $100 per camper, and snacks will be provided. Orientation is scheduled for June 2, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. EST.

All activities will take place at the College, located at 2602 College Drive in Phenix City. For more information, please call 334-214-4810 or email workforcedevelopment@cv.edu.