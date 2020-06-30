Chattahoochee Valley Libraries suspends curbside pickup after staff member tests positive for COVID-19

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Chattahoochee Valley Libraries have temporarily suspended curbside pickup for library materials, effective immediately, after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

A Library spokesperson says the decision was made out of an abundance of caution and to reduce the risk of spreading the coronavirus to the public, and other library employees. Staff members who had close contact with the employee have been asked to quarantine for 14 days, per CDC recommendations.

In the meantime, CVL will have a professional cleaning service perform intensive cleanings at all locations. CVL says they will advise the public about plans to resume their Curbside service soon.

“We have implemented new safety protocols including quarantining materials and increased cleaning to protect employees and prevent the spread of the virus when launching Curbside Service. Masks and temperature and symptom checks have also been required, but the virus has unfortunately reached our workforce as cases in our service area recently surged,” Library Director Alan Harkness said.