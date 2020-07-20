Chattahoochee Valley Libraries to re-open 24-hour kiosk libraries July 28

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Chattahoochee Valley Libraries will re-open their 24-hour kiosk libraries beginning July 28 at 10 a.m. A library statement says this is part of an effort to safely resume library services in the area.

There are two automated library locations in the Columbus area, one on Double Churches Road and one on Flat Rock Road.

The kiosks offer services for:

Browsing a collection of 340 popular books and DVDs for all ages

Materials can be requested or placed on hold, and can be set for pick-up at either location.

Account management, including placing hold requests.

CVL says patrons will not be able to return materials to the kiosks at this time for public safety. However, returns will still be accepted at branch locations during operating hours. Returned items will be quarantined for four days before putting back in circulation.

Book drops will remain closed at this time.

The two location address are: