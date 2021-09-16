Chattahoochee Valley observes National Sickle Cell Awareness Month with planned events

It is estimated that there are more than 7,000 people living with Sickle Cell disease in almost every county in the state of Georgia, making the Peach state home to one of the nation’s largest populations of sickle cell patients.

Sickle Cell is a very painful inherited blood disorder that affects red blood cells. It’s painful because the red blood cells take on a crescent shape–making it difficult for the cells to pass through small blood vessels.

The Sickle Cell Foundation of Georgia, Inc. and The Association of Sickle Cell Lower Chattahoochee Region are hosting a Mobile Clinic on Friday, September 17, 2021 in Columbus, Georgia. The clinic will be held at:

Fourth Street Missionary Baptist Church

222 W. 5th Street

Columbus, GA 31901

Clinic Hours: 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

For more information call: (706) 566-6329 or (706) 505-2923

A physician and hematologist will be available

COVID-19 precautions will be taken on site.

* A Waiver of Release must be signed before each exam

* Temperatures will be taken before each exam

* Must wear a mask at all times

Virtual Conference

Another event designed to bring about awareness is a virtual conference for people living with Sickle Cell, caregivers and healthcare professionals to learn more about Sickle Cell disease.

The virtual conference will be held on Saturday, September 25 2021. It will focus on mental health wellness, new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention plans for sickle cell disease (SCD), newly developed and promising treatments for SCD, clinical trial education, alternative approaches to treating SCD such as medicinal cannabis and more.

Workshops are scheduled from 9 a.m. until 5:30 p.m.

The day will conclude with an evening jam session from 7 PM until 10 PM EDT for youth. The open mic event will feature spoken word, sickle cell education, music and more. The jam session is hosted by Sickle Cell Awareness 365.

To register for the workshop, click here. Those who register today can enter for a chance to win a Microsoft Surface Pro computer or an IPad Pro.