CHD debuts mobile unit to bring services to all corners of Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Health Department (CHD) shared with media outlets Dec. 5-11 is National Influenza Vaccination Week. To combat flu and COVID cases this close-contact season, the CHD has made plans to bring both vaccines to residents of Columbus.

Director of the West Central Health District Dr. Beverly Townsend shared in a prepared statement how this initiative makes the vaccines more accessible.

“Getting your flu shot is so quick and easy,” says Dr. Townsend, “Our new mobile unit will be visiting several locations in Columbus to provide flu and also Covid vaccines.”

See the Public Health “Vaccine Machine’s” route and schedule below.

Monday, Dec. 6: Frank B Chester Rec Center, 1441 Benning Drive, 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 7: Piggly Wiggly, 4916 River Road, 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 8: Mercy Med, 3702 2nd Avenue, 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 9: Elizabeth Canty Homes, 2000 Cusseta Rd, 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 10: Piggly Wiggly, 2424 Woodruff Farm Road, 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

The CDC recommends the flu vaccine for everyone six months of age and older.

It is especially vital for the following people to get vaccinations because they are at risk for developing flu complications: