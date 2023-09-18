COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — It’s National Cheeseburger Day and Columbus is full of options. Those looking to celebrate the food-centric holiday are sure to find classic and adventurous burgers locally. Here are some Fountain City cheeseburger spots to check out.

Jarfly

13th Street

This local spot’s menu specializes in smash burgers, including an option for vegan burger lovers. The vegan burger includes a vegan patty, vegan cheddar and vegenaise for $18 to $24, depending on number of patties.

Jarfly offers one-, two- and three-patty prices for each of their three burgers. Other options include the standard smash burger American cheese, pickles and mayo with a standard beef patty and the “Jarfly Burger,” topped with goat cheese and pepper jam on a beef patty.

Guests may also add bacon, avocado or egg for an upcharge of $1.50 per topping. Sweet potato fries, crinkle fries, side salads, tater tots and more are available for $5 each. If that isn’t adventurous enough, diners can opt to try an order of the restaurants loaded fries.

Asada fries with steak, queso, pico and crema cost $15, while elote fries with crema, corn and cotija cost $12. Potachos, reminiscent of loaded mashed potatoes in fry form, cost $12.

The Black Cow

12th Street

This Uptown restaurant offers a classic cheeseburger with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles for $13. To get the same with an addition of bacon, guests may order the bacon cheeseburger for an additional 50 cents.

More adventurous diners can go for the “Steakhouse Burger” for $14. This option contains caramelized onions, blue cheese crumbles, bacon and steak sauce on a toasted bun. The “Bacon Pimento Cheeseburger” also costs $14 but includes pimento cheese, bacon and jalapeno pepper jelly on a toasted bun.

Any burger order is served with a side of French fries, which can be substituted for an upcharge.

The Cannon Brew Pub

Broadway

This menu has classic- and dialed-up 10 oz. cheeseburgers for every guest. The “Cannon Cheese Burger” offers simplicity with an angus beef burger and choices of cheddar, Swiss or provolone on a brioche bun for $16.95.

Those looking for a take on the classic mushroom Swiss burger with the addition of bacon can try the “Tiger Burger” for $18.50. More adventurous options include the “Don’t Ya Know Burger” with buffalo sauce-coated Wisconsin cheese curds and the “After Midnight Burger” topped with cheddar cheese, apple-smoked bacon, fried egg, lettuce and an onion ring. Both cost $18.95.

A vegetarian option, the “Impossible Burger,” includes avocado, tomato jam, mustard aioli and provolone for $16.95.

Each burger is served with a side, which diners can choose. Options include beer-battered fries, broccoli, house-made potato chips and sweet potato fries called “sunspots.”

Mark’s City Grill

Moon Road

This restaurant’s menu includes a variety of classic and specialty burgers for $10.99 to $13.99 each. Classic burger options include a cheeseburger, bacon cheeseburger and mushroom cheeseburger, with the option to add or substitute ingredients for 50 cents per change.

Each classic burger is served with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle with a brioche bun and side of fries.

There are six options for specialty burgers. These include a spicy buffalo burger with blue cheese or ranch and fried pickles; a poutine burger with gravy, cheese and bacon; smokehouse burger with ham, bacon, cheddar and barbecue sauce and more. Mark’s City Grill also offers a burger of the month for $12.99. The restaurant does not allow substitutions for specialty burgers.

Those looking to pair a side with their specialty burger can order sweet potato fries, steak fries or choose from a number of other options on the restaurant’s “sides” menu for $3.49 to $3.99.