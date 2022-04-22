COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – It’s the end of an era in the Muscogee County Coroner’s office. Chief Deputy Coroner Freeman Worley is retiring after 40 years in public service.

Worley spent 36 of those years working as a certified EMS technician. He’s been the Chief Deputy Coroner for Muscogee County for 21 years.

Worley will retire at the end of the month, but today his colleagues gathered to send him off.

Chief Coroner Buddy Bryan says it’s hard to say goodbye to such a dedicated public servant and friend.

“A lot of families love him. And he always offered so much care to them, he would go over and above the call of duty,” said Bryan. “I’m just telling you, two to three or 4:00 in the morning, I could tell him he was up to four, seven dress ready to rock and roll. Yeah. So I’m gonna miss him. We all are.”