COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Children’s Book Festival returned to the Columbus Public Library this past weekend.

On Friday, four notable authors spent time with Muscogee County School District students, sharing their passion behind the books they’ve created.

One author in attendance was children’s author Marc Brown created “Arthur” back in the 1970.

“Arthur” turned into a television series that aired for 25 years.

Now Brown is focused on a new adventure, Hop, a series for younger kids with the same focus on daily life lessons.

“To me, writing a story for kids. There can be a message. There’s an educational message, an underpinning to the story, but it can still be fun, I mean, it just doesn’t get any better than that,” said Brown. “I feel like I have the best job in the world.”

Other notable authors include Christian Robinson, Janet Tashjian, and Jarret Krosoczka.