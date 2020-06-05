Christine Vines named newest Carson McCullers Center Writing Fellow

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus State University has named writer Christine Vines the winner of the 15th annual Marguerite and Lamar Smith Fellowship for Writers.

As the fellowship recipient, Vines will live and work in Carson McCullers’s childhood home in Columbus, Ga., the Smith-McCullers House, in the fall.

Vines is a fiction writer from Wichita, Kan. Her work has been seen in Witness, Joyland, Electric Literature, and the Chicago Tribune where she was a runner-up for the 2018 Nelson Algren Award, among other publications.

Vines was also a fiction finalist for the 2018 Jeffrey E. Smith Editor’s Prize by the Missouri Review and was a 2018-2019 Steinbeck Fellow and 2018 W.K. Rose Fellow for Vassar College. She received her Master’s in Fine Arts from Cornell University and has taught English and creative writing at her alma mater and San Jose State University.

the Marguerite and Lamar Smith Fellowship for Writers was named in honor of McCullers’s parents and was inspired by the author’s experience at the Breadloaf Writer’s Conference in Vermont, as well as the Yaddo Arts colony in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., according to a Columbus State spokesperson.