Christmas lights at the Columbus Museum

COLUMBUS, Ga.(WRBL)- The pandemic may have taken normalcy away from many people but one thing the pandemic hasn’t taken away is Christmas joy.

For the first time ever, the Columbus Museum has hung Christmas lights outside to bring Christmas joy to those in the community! Bridgett Russell of the Columbus Museum wanted to lift peoples spirits this holiday season.

“This year just really seemed like the year to do that it has been such a challenging year with the pandemic. We wanted to have something that people in the community or people in midtown can ride by and see and just hopefully feel a little bit of the Christmas cheer,” Russell said.

Russell says seeing the Christmas lights herself gives her a little extra joy as well.

“It actually makes me really happy to see the Columbus Museum all lit up. There are some lights around my favorite sculpture call the Hermit, it looks like a wooden horse. I just really love seeing that, I really love the creativity,” Russell said.

The Columbus Ballet made an appearance at the Columbus Museum, making this their second year preforming but this time under the Christmas lights. The Ballerinas twirled under the lights while safely social distancing and wearing mask that matched their costumes.

Those who rode by to see the lights parked their cars to watch the Ballerinas after they caught their attention. The Columbus Museum was extremely happy to have the Ballerinas perform once again.

During last years Christmas recital the Ballerinas preformed a snippet from the Masked Nutcracker, which is a performance they have been doing virtually this year.

The Christmas lights stay on even after the museum is closed. The Christmas lights will stay up from now until Christmas Eve.