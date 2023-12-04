COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Christmas Tree farmers are encouraging people to get their trees early because of a shortage.

Experts say several factors, including wildfires and droughts on the West Coast, have contributed to this year’s supply issue. To keep up with the demand for every tree cut, two are planted for every tree chopped down.

Gilbert Ham, Kimi Farms’s owner, says it takes ten years for Christmas trees to come of age. It takes the seedling two years to germinate before being put in the ground.

“The difficulty has been in making sure that trees are getting put into the ground faster than they’re being cut. And given that it takes a long time for those trees to grow. We’re still facing a supply shortage,” shared Ham.

The extreme weather conditions have not only limited the number of trees available it is also effect the quality of the tress. Beau Reimink manager of Gentian Christmas Trees says that the prices are increasing while quality is decreasing.

“I’ve heard from a lot of the growers and farmers this year that the tree quality isn’t as great. In fact, I’m seeing a lot of plants are actually reducing the quality of the trees to try to compensate for price,” said Reimink.

Christmas Tree farms are currently focusing on their long-term supply of trees to prepare for the years to come.