Church and food bank partner for Thursday morning food giveaway in Phenix City

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL)- A church and food bank are teaming up for a food giveaway this morning, Thursday, May 14, in Phenix City.

Potter’s House Baptist Church and Feeding the Valley will start giving away food at 10 o’clock this morning. The giveaway will be held at the Potter’s House Baptist Church Sincere Ministries at 124 Highway 165 in Phenix City.

Food items will be passed out items until they are gone.

The church and food bank say it’s a small way they want to help the community during the pandemic.